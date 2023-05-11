Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming received national award

CASPER – Out of 5,000 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming won the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Legacy Gifts Program Award. For its leadership, design and implementation of the organization’s strategic development plan, specifically legacy gift programs, BGCCW received the award at the 117th Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Conference in Orlando, Fla., on May 4, 2023. Award criteria included leadership, board engagement, vision, marketing and achievements in legacy giving. The Boys and Girls Club of Riverton is an affiliate of the Casper club.

“I personally think people want to give and feel satisfaction in doing so,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Foundation Board President Phil Schmidt. “Our job as those promoting organizational and mission longevity is to match up the best ways for people to experience the satisfaction of giving. Legacy giving is a great way to impact current financial needs while providing donors with the satisfaction of knowing a positive difference will be made to the mission that impresses the donor. Legacy giving outreach needs to be part of a multi-faceted fund-raising discipline and not the ‘program of the month.’”.

The award to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming was presented by Lisa Anastasi, chief development and public affairs officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Receiving the award were Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Board members Jan Cundy and Courtney McKee; and BGCCW professional staff, Patty Bratton, Cheryl Hackett, Brandy Popp and Ashley Bright.