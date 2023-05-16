“Bones” was Best of Fest at CWC Student Film Festival

CWC’s 2023 Student Film Festival was held on May 10 this year. Ben Browning’s “Bones” received Best of Fest, Noah Marshall’s “Affliction” and Oliver Bartell’s “Office Shenanigans” tied for the Audience award, Jill Warembourg’s “Aplomb” received Best First Year, Amelia Riddle received Best Actress for her performance in “Free,” Noah Marshall received Best Actor for his performance in “Affliction,” Nicholas Strong received Best Story for “Phantom Gold,” Avery Oberth received best cinematography for “Shut In,” and Garret Deary received Best Editing for “A Wonderful Day On Set That Ends Too Soon Because I Gave Up So My Editor Salvaged It.”