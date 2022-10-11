Bobcat Invite brings out the best of local volleyballers

By: Shawn O’Brate

This past weekend some of Fremont County’s best volleyball teams traveled up through the Wind River canyon to take part in the two-day Bobcat Invite tournament. Shoshoni and Wind River’s teams traveled to take on teams like Thermopolis and Big Piney.

Wind River had an up-and-down first day. After tying with Kemmerer they lost to the #5 team in 1A, the Saratoga Lady Panthers, in straight sets (21-15, 21-17). Their third match of the day ended in a victory over 1A’s Farson-Eden in straight sets (21-13, 21-20) before falling to Greybull in two extremely close sets (21-19, 21-20).

That first day also saw multiple ties, with Shoshoni’s first match of the day ending 1-1 against Burlington with the Lady Blue winning 21-15 and losing 16-21. Then, right after, Wind River tied with Kemmerer 1-1 with the Lady Cougars winning 21-9 and losing 21-16.

Afterwards, Shoshoni beat Big Piney in straight sets (21-8, 21-10) before losing to Thermopolis (above) and putting down the 1A Encampment team in straight sets (21-18, 21-18).

Shoshoni would start off the matches on Saturday, tying with Little Snake River 1-1 (16-21 LSR, 21-15 Sho). That would shove the Lady Blue into the silver bracket to end the day.

In that silver bracket Shoshoni beat Big Piney in two of three sets (18-25, 25-16, 15-8) before playing Greybull for the championship in a disheartening third-and-final set (26-24, 16-25, 15-11).

Wind River had a different day than their rivals down the street from Pavillion. The Lady Cougars started off Saturday by losing to the #4 team in 1A, Riverside, in straight sets (21-14, 21-14). That loss put the Lady Cougars in the bronze bracket where they beat up on Farson-Eden in straight sets (25-21, 25-10) which put them in the championship against Kemmerer.

Wind River took that championship game to heart, defeating Kemmerer in three sets (25-22, 17-25, 15-10) with the first of them coming extremely close to a loss, but the Lady Cougars pulled it out and won their bronze bracket.

Thermopolis would sneak into the gold bracket and lose to Riverside in straight sets (25-14, 25-13). Riverside would end up winning it all in the toughest bracket as they beat Little Snake River in straight sets as well (25-22, 25-15).