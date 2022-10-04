Bobcat Invitational brings out best from the reservation

By: Shawn O’Brate

THERMOPOLIS – This past weekend the Fall cross country season continued as many teams from Fremont County and the reservation traveled up the Wind River canyon to participate in the Bobcat Invitational.

It all started with the middle schoolers who traveled with their future high school teams and showed what they had in the tank for the future.

The middle school boys were led by two Worland runners, Krew Neighbors (11:54.19) and Michael Bernal (12:02.85), but coming in close was Riverton’s sixth grader Brody Taylor (12:27.60) who finished two tenths of a second ahead of Thermopolis’ Ammon Gevas (12:27.80).

After Thermopolis’ boys, the top ten was filled with mainly Worland and Riverton before finishing with Wind River’s Gavin Kowlok, a seventh grader, who finished with a 12:59.86.

In the middle school girls’ race it was all Worland, as they filled the entire top-seven with seventh grader Brinlyn Rollins finishing on top with a time of 13:36.31.

With the middle schoolers done running it was time for the JV boys and girls to take the course. The JV boys did not have as many runners as some of the other races, but sitting on top of the pole at the finish line was Wind River’s Logan Gardner (22:28.77) and Graham Robison (23:17.90) before Wyoming Indian High School filled most of the top ten.

Parlayne Ferris, a ninth grader at Wyoming Indian, topped the rest of his teammates with a time of 24:14.86 but he was closely followed by other Wyoming Indian ninth grader Caleb Addison (24:18.42) before the times started to really distance themselves.

Wyoming Indian’s team would win the team scores for JV Boys.

As for the JV girls it was almost all reservation schools that toppled the course, starting with St. Stephens’ experienced runners Georgetta Moss (24:06.28) and Georgeanne Moss (25:05.92) before Natrona County rounded out the top-three. Wyoming Indian’s McKenzie McLeod (26:54.06) also finished in the top-five.

Georgeanne Moss ran has improved at distance running over her time at St. Stephens’ (p/c Carl Cote)

Then, after the first two sets of races, the Varsity teams took the course. When it was all said-and-done the boys’ were led by Natrona County’s Maxton Mccullough, a senior, but just three places–and 35 seconds–behind him was St. Stephens’ senior Nehemiah Divers (20:01.46).

Wyoming Indian’s rising star, Colton SunRhodes, was one of only two freshmen that finished…

For the rest of the story head to the Ranger website (Rivertonranger.com), the Lander Journal website (https://wrrnetwork.com/journal/) or head down to the WyoToday headquarters at 421 E. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501 for a copy of the newspaper where this article can be found