Blumenshine elected new Riverton Fire Chief

The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department held its annual elections Wednesday night. Congratulations to incoming Fire Chief Jake Blumenshine, Assistant Fire Chief Jesse Cassity, Treasurer Chance Hinkle, and Secretary Terry Heard. Thanks to Outgoing Fire Chief Brian Hutchins for the last two years.

The RFD also is asking for assistance from homeowners who live next to a fire hydrant. With the recent snow fall we have had, it is making it difficult to find an accessible fire hydrant in an emergency situation. If you have a fire hydrant on your property and are able to do so, please take the time to clear out an area around it. Since the middle of December we have responded to 6 structure fires. Every second counts in an emergency.