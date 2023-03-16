Funeral services for infant Blu Royal C’Hair will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Arapaho Baptist Church on C’Hair Lane. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Blu Royal C’Hair was born on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at SageWest Hospital in Lander, Wyoming, son of Norman Robert C’Hair, Sr. and Anastasia Rosetta YellowFox.

Survivors include his parents; brothers, Josiah C’Hair, Abel C’Hair, Jerome C’Hair and Norman C’Hair, Jr.; sisters, Harmony YellowFox, Kailani C’Hair and Yahya C’Hair.

He was preceded in death by Julia C’Hair, Jerome C’Hair, Charlene YellowFox, Charlo YellowFox, Sr. and Yvonne Amos.

