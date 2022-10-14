BLM To Burn Slash Piles in Lander, Worland and Cody Areas

The Bureau of Land Management Wind River/Bighorn Basin District tentatively plans to burn slash piles within the Cody, Lander and Worland field office areas this fall and winter. These pile burns will reduce accumulated slash from previous mechanical thinning projects.

Pile burning is contingent upon fuel moistures and weather meeting appropriate treatment conditions on site. Smoke may be visible from surrounding areas during the pile burning and days following as slash material consumes.

These projects may be conducted from mid-October through April in the following locations:

Lander Field Office:

Green Mountain: Approximately 100 acres of piles will be targeted about 16 miles southeast of Jeffrey City on the south slope of Green Mountain.

Long Creek: Approximately 75 acres of piles will be targeted about 20 miles southeast of Riverton on Long Creek Mountain and Tin Cup Mountain.

Worland Field Office:

Sand Draw: Approximately 5 acres of piles will be treated 5 miles east of Ten Sleep over the course of one day.

North Brokenback: Approximately 5 acres of piles will be treated 10 miles northeast of Ten Sleep over the course of one day

Cody Field Office: