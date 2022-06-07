BLM Lander planning fuels and habitat projects on Green Mountain 

The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office has developed a five-year plan for vegetation treatments in the Green Mountain area to enhance wildlife habitat, improve forest and rangeland health, and reduce hazardous fuels. Work may begin this summer and continue for several years, in coordination with the State of Wyoming, Fremont County Firewise and private area landowners.

Treatments will occur on approximately 3,000 acres in the Willow Creek, Crooks Creek and Cottonwood Creek drainages, in lodgepole pine timber, limber pine woodland and sagebrush. Methods will include cutting and piling slash for winter burning, cutting and lopping/scattering conifers, and sagebrush mowing.

“These priority treatment areas were identified by on-the-ground inventories and coordination with our state and private land cooperators, as well as the recognition that strategically removing hazardous fuels can help us reduce the risk and negative impacts of large-scale wildfire,” said BLM Fuels Specialist Tim Kramer. “The BLM and our partners recognize that there is a lot of work we can do in the Green Mountain area to ensure it is a healthy landscape well into the future.”

This five-year plan is the result of the 2020 Green Mountain Integrated Vegetation Management Plan Environmental Assessment. Both analyses can be found at the BLM’s ePlanning site at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2017995/510.

For more information, contact Timothy Kramer at (307) 332-8400 or tkramer@blm.gov.