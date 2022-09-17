BLM Cody, Lander and Worland lift fire restrictions 

Effective immediately, the Bureau of Land Management has lifted fire restrictions on all public lands administered by the Cody, Lander and Worland field offices within Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, Natrona, Park, Sweetwater and Washakie counties.

“Due to cooler temperatures and increased moisture, fire danger has decreased across the district, allowing us to safely lift fire restrictions,” said Fred Tucker, BLM Wind River/Bighorn Basin District fire management officer. “But please remain vigilant as you’re out enjoying public lands this fall. Completely extinguish your campfire before leaving it and always keep wildfire prevention in mind.”

The following activities can resume on BLM-administered public lands:

building a campfire

smoking

operating a chainsaw

using an arc or gas welder, or operating an acetylene or other torch

The following restrictions are in effect year-round on all BLM-administered public lands:

discharging or using fireworks

discharging a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition

burning or igniting tires, wires, magnesium, or other hazardous or explosive material

operating an off-road vehicle unless it is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester

Tucker thanked public land users for their cooperation and vigilance. “Without your adherence to the fire restrictions, it’s likely there would have been more fires,” he said.