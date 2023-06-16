BLM Campgrounds Now Open; Shoshone Lake Road Still Closed

Unprecedented winter and spring precipitation has resulted in varied road conditions across public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office.

The Atlantic City, Big Atlantic Gulch and Cottonwood campgrounds are open, fully functional and ready for campers. In addition, most of the seasonal motorized vehicle closures will lift on June 16, including portions of Red Canyon, Lander Slope and Green Mountain. To prepare for opening, BLM staff removed more than 50 fallen trees in and along the popular Green Mountain Loop Road.

The Lander Field Office will delay the opening of the Shoshone Lake Road until June 30 to allow snow to melt and roadbeds to dry. Heavy snow drifting continues to impact the Suicide Point and Cyclone Pass areas.

–News Release