BLM and partners work to control cheatgrass across Fremont County 

With a commitment to manage for healthy rangelands and reduce wildfire risk, the Bureau of Land Management will partner with Fremont County Weed and Pest to aerially spray cheatgrass and other noxious weeds from late August through mid-September in the following locations:

Sinks Canyon. This project targets cheatgrass infestations on south-facing slopes of the canyon on both State and BLM-managed lands, continuing a nearly decade-long effort to control cheatgrass following the 2013 Fairfield Fire. Cheatgrass reduction will reduce wildfire risk, enhance wildlife habitat and improve recreational experiences for visitors to Sinks Canyon. Partners: Sinks Canyon State Park, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Fremont County Weed and Pest.

Government Draw. This multi-year, landscape-level project has been highly successful in controlling both cheatgrass and leafy spurge—two noxious weeds that are particularly damaging to wildlife habitat and grazing lands. Partners: local landowners, Fremont County Weed and Pest, the Wind River/Sweetwater River Sage-grouse Local Working Group, U.S. Forest Service, State and private forestry, Wyoming State Lands, Wyoming Weed and Pest Council State Allocations Committee, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust, Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Copper Mountain . This large-scale, cross-jurisdictional project targets cheatgrass in areas the BLM actively manages to reduce wildfire risk through juniper removal and prescribed fire. The Copper Mountain cheatgrass treatment is a component of the Badwater Cheatgrass Management Grant, which also includes roadside cheatgrass control efforts within the region. Partners: local landowners, Fremont County Weed and Pest, Wyoming Weed and Pest Council State Allocations Committee.

Treatments will involve spraying the herbicides imazapic or indaziflam from a helicopter. Actual spray dates will depend on weather conditions. State and BLM-managed lands in Sinks Canyon will close temporarily during spray operations to ensure public safety. Other areas will remain open but please use caution to avoid spraying operations. Spraying will not occur in an area whenever the pilot detects human presence. Areas are safe to re-enter once sprays have dried.

For more information, please contact Fremont County Weed and Pest District Supervisor Aaron Foster at 307-332-1052 or BLM Assistant Field Manager Johanna Blanchard at 307-332-8400.