Dec 20, 1988 – Aug 20, 2022

Blake Don Armajo Jr. of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with the wake to follow at Heritage Hall, Fremont County Fairgrounds (across from Pit Stop) in Riverton. The Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Heritage Hall with the burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.



Blake Don Armajo, Jr. was born on December 20, 1988 in Riverton, WY to Blake “Donnie” Armajo Sr. and Susanna (Frazier) Brown he grew up in Crowheart, Johnstown and Riverton. He attended schools in Riverton and graduated from Arapahoe Charter High School. He also went on to attend Kicking Horse Job Corps in Ronan, MT completing the Carpentry trade. The greatest experience was spent in Louisiana rebuilding homes after Hurricane Katrina for an on the job training. Blake loved spending time with his daughter: Serenity Dawn he liked to go hunting, fishing, camping, riding horses and enjoyed watching the series Yellowstone, over and over and over again.



He is survived by his mother Susanna Frazier-Brown and step father Gary Antelope; daughter Serenity Dawn Armajo, Companion Angela Spotted Elk.Brothers: Gregory (Shaycrea) Armajo, Jared Noseep-Armajo, Keith Armajo. Sisters: Jamisina (Gabe) Webster, Alyssa Noseep-Armajo, Amber Noseep-Armajo and McKenna Armajo and Kaylei Dolard.Uncles: JJ (Michelle) McGill, Morton “Eli” (Regina) Armajo, Alfred (Michelle) Armajo JR , Arlen (Dorcus) Armajo. Aunts: Haroldine Armajo, Kathy Armajo, Flora Dewey, Dee Wanstall, Sheila Miller, Lori DeKing and Sherry DeKing. Cousins: Kyah Armajo, Ashtyn (Nick) Armajo-VonFeldt, Tahbree “Taylor” Armajo, Kelsey “Kels” Miller, Autumn Armajo, Kacey Armajo, Jenny Rose Armajo, Cynthia (Cherish) Armajo-Black, Ty (Buddy) Trosper, Shayne Armajo, Nathaniel Trosper, Kristen Johns, Marlena Johns, William Johns, Shawnda Frazier, Nyla Reed, Oliver Reed Dan Frazier, Ray Frazier, Melissa Frazier and Timothy Hagar, .Nephew’s and Niece’s: Jayce Armajo, JB Noseep, Leighanna James, Keryssa Armajo, Reata Noseep.Grandparents: Doris J Frazier, Harold P Frazier, Roger Frazier, Keith Frazier, Robert Frazier, Alfred “Louie” Armajo SR, Sandra McGill, Rose Oldman



He is preceded in death by his father Blake “Donnie” Armajo Sr.Uncles: Clarence “Hance” Armajo Sr, Aunts: Cheryl Armajo, Roberta Armajo-Littlenest, Cami Goodman-Means, Cousins: Clarence “Bull” Armajo, Shawn “Eli” Armajo, Cody Armajo Grandparents: Morton Armajo and Genevieve Armajo, Clement Frazier, Allan Whiteman, Orlando Armajo, Rhoda Armajo



Extended Family: Fraziers, Addisons, Oldmans, Blackcrows, Goings, McGills, Whiteplumes, Shoyos, Crazythunders and Whiteman.



