Black Bear Spotted in Lander City Limits; Be Bear Aware

A recent black bear sighting within the city limits of Lander has prompted the City of Lander and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to remind citizens to be bear aware. Lander lies on the edge of wild spaces and securing attractants from wildlife is one way that residents can be wildlife-friendly.

“The Popo Agie River through Lander acts as a natural movement corridor for many wildlife, and this is the time of year when animals are on the move and are looking for food. Landowners and residents usually spot wildlife before we do and can be instrumental in taking measures to prevent wildlife/human conflicts.” said Rene Schell, Wyoming Game and Fish Department information and education specialist. “Through the years, we’ve had animals in town such as

moose, black bears, and mountain lions.”

The City recognizes the importance of reducing wildlife-human conflicts and has an ordinance prohibiting intentional or unintentional feeding of wild animals. Best practices include securing attractants like pet food, human food, and birdseed from wildlife. Where wildlife feeding occurs, wildlife becomes concentrated. Concentrating animals like deer around food sources can attract other predatory wildlife, spread disease, increase wildlife/vehicle collisions, and cause many

more problems. You can help by securing attractants like garbage cans and disposing of trash in a timely manner.

Please report lion or bear sightings to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, during business hours at 307-332-2688 and after hours through dispatch at 800-442-2767. You can also report feeding of wildlife in town to the Lander Police Department at 307-332-3131.

To see more tips on living with wildlife, visit the WGFD’s Bear Wise page.

https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming/More-Wildlife/Large-Carnivore/Grizzly-Bear-Managem

ent/Bear-Wise-Wyoming/Living-in-Bear-Country

Learn about the City of Lander’s ordinance prohibiting the feeding of wildlife.

https://lander.municipalcodeonline.com/book?type=ordinances#name=7-11-1_Supplemental_Fe

eding_Of_Certain_Wild_Animals_Prohibited

Learn about keeping mule deer wild.

https://wgfd.wyo.gov/WGFD/media/content/PDF/Habitat/Mule%20Deer%20Initiative/Keeping%2

0Mule%20Deer%20Wild/WYMD_KEEPWILD_POINTS0003065.pdf