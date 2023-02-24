Bitter cold overnight; Single Digit to Teens for Friday’s highs

Blowing and drifting of snow is expected today as the wind increases, especially from South Pass through Natrona County. Otherwise, light snow showers will continue across western Wyoming. Today’s high temperatures will be 22 at Dubois, 21 at Thermopolis, 19 at Jeffrey City, 17 at Worland, 13 at Lander, 8 at Riverton and 6 at Shoshoni. Peak wind gusts today could reach 31 mph at Jeffrey City, 28 mph at Dubois. 25 mph on South Pass, 23 mph at Thermopolis, 15 mph at Lander, and lesser amounts at other locations. The lowest overnight temperature was recorded near Midvale with 30 degrees below zero.