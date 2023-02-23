Bitter Cold over Wind River Basin Thursday

The National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport is reporting cold, cold, and more cold for the Wind River Basin for next few days with a warm-up set for Saturday and Sunday. Here’s the forecast through Sunday Night:

The NWS Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -1. Wind chill values as low as -35. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around -16. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -25. South wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -15. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 28. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. South wind around 9 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.