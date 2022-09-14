Bike v. Vehicle Crash: “As Close to a True Accident as One Could Be.”

Lander City Council Meeting Recap

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The Lander City Council met in the Council chamber for their regular meeting on Tuesday evening. The agenda was brief but filled with topics related to the recent accident in a crosswalk near Baldwin Creek Elementary School where a young girl was struck and dragged by a car, causing some permanent damage to her hand.

During the meeting, Police Chief Scott Peters addressed the situation and relayed the details up to this point. He stated that “This was a tragic accident and as close to a true accident as one could be.” According to the chief, it was very difficult to find charges on the driver as there were several variables that were out of anyone’s control. Since the intersection in question is a Department of Transportation responsibility, the city will work closely with WYDOT to make necessary changes and avoid future accidents.

Prior to comments from the floor, Mayor Richardson announced a proclamation and read the document that proclaims the week of September 17 through the 23rd, Constitution Week in Lander, Wyoming. The observance runs annually from September 17 to September 23. It was officially enacted on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower from a congressional resolution petitioned by the Daughters of the American Revolution , but it was George W. Bush who officially declared the inception of Constitution Week in September 2002.

The purpose of the observance week is to promote study and education about the United States Constitution which was originally adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on September 17, 1787. Specifically, the Daughters of the American Revolution state the purpose as: 1.) Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution. 2.) Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life. 3.) Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

With the perceived need for enhanced pedestrian safety in Lander, the city is now exploring the dangers of “Jaywalking.” There is a current ordinance prohibiting the act, but according to the chief of police, it is not really enforced. The city will look into the enforcement of this ordinance due to the recent accident and the numbers of “close Calls” along Main Street. The Council approved the application for a “Safe Streets for All” Grant with the Goal of Reducing School Transportation Fatalities and Serious Injuries Toward Zero on all City of Lander, Wyoming Transportation Routes. Also brought to vote is the grants dedicated to the new water tanks and well construction. The city Treasurer was able to calm any fears of overspending with a complete and detailed report on current funds available for matching monies.

The next meeting will be held on September 27, 2022 with a work session following the regular meeting that starts at 6:00 P.M. in the City Hall Chamber.