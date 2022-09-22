Bighorn Basin Telephone Association getting $9.5 M for Fiber lines in Rural Infrastructure Funding

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the Department is awarding $502 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in 20 states, including Wyoming. The funding is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to investing in rural infrastructure and providing reliable, affordable, high-speed internet for all. USDA is making the investments through the third funding round of the ReConnect Program. The Department will make additional investments for rural high-speed internet in the coming months, including funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.

In Wyoming, the Tri County Telephone Association Inc., is receiving $9,592,794. This Rural Development investment will be used to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. This network will connect 204 people, 15 businesses, and 19 farms to high-speed internet in Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park, Sheridan, Washakie counties in Wyoming. Tri County Telephone Association Inc. will make high-speed internet affordable by implementing the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs.