Big Rainfall Totals in Bighorn and Wind River Basins from rains that ended Tuesday

Following are rainfall and snowfall totals from across western and central Wyoming since midday Saturday from the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. The heaviest precipitation fell between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning. Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.

The Big Trails and Ten Sleep area of Washakie County had the most rainfall with 2.6 and 2.5 inches resptectively; in Hot Springs County, 10 miles south of Meeteetse recorded 1.95 inches, while the Thermopolis area recorded up to 1.5 inches. In Fremont County, there were 15 observations where more than an inch of rain fell, with Hudson at 1.6 inches, Riverton 1.5 inches the Lander Airport at 1.05 inches, Dubois at .98 inches, Fort Washakie at .66 inches and Jeffrey City just under a half inch.

Snowfall totals on the east side of the Wind River Range included 24 inches at at Hobbs Park southwest of Fort Washakie, 15 inches at St. Lawrence Basin due west of Fort Washakie, 13 inches of snow at Cold Springs SW of Burris, 13 inches at Little Warm Springs westsouthwest of Dubois, an even foot at Townsend Creek southwest of Lander and 10 inches at both Deer Park and South Pass Snotel stations.

