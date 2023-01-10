Big Horn Basin Tournament Schedule

This weekend marks the return of the Big Horn Basin Basketball Tournament and with that comes multiple Fremont County teams, along with Hot Springs County, that will be participating at one of the four locations for the tournament.

With all the times, locations and teams it can be a bit tricky to figure out when and where you can watch or listen to the games so here is a list of which games you can watch live on WyoToday’s YouTube page as well as which radio stations:

Day 1: Friday, January 13

12:00 PM – 93.1 KFCW – TMOP Boys vs Lander Valley – Ernie / Shawn

1:30 PM – 101.7 KDNO – TMOP Girls vs Greybull – Cody Beers

3:00 PM – 99.1 KWYW – Wyoming Indian Chiefs vs TMOP Boys – Ernie / Shawn

3:00 PM – 93.9 KTAK – Wyoming Indian LADY Chiefs vs Riverside – Cody Beers

6:00 PM – 93.1 KFCW – LVHS Boys vs WIHS Boys – Ernie / Shawn

6:00 PM – 99.1 KWYW – WIHS Lady Chiefs vs Powell – Cody Beers

7:30 PM – 101.7 KDNO – TMOP Girls vs Glenrock – Cody Beers

REMINDER: Because of an overlap between the same schools some teams will be put on different radio stations than their typical radio homes (i.e. 99.1 KWYW is the home of Wyoming Indian basketball games but because the boys and girls play at the same time the Lady Chiefs are being designated to 93.9 KTAK which is typically the home of the Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines)

As for the Saturday games, there are three possible time slots for both the boys’ and the girls’ quarterfinals and semifinals games ( 11 AM, 12:30 PM and 2 PM) with the winners of the two 12:30 games facing off for the Big Horn Basin Tournament Championship later that day (4 PM for the girls, 4:30 PM for the boys).

If Lander Valley, Thermopolis, Wind River or Wyoming Indian make those championship games they will be broadcast on WyoToday’s YouTube page as well as on a specific radio station.

Stay tuned to WyoToday.com for updates on the Saturday games and keep your ears tuned to any of WyoToday’s radio stations for more information on when and where you can find your local team’s games!

GOOD LUCK THIS WEEKEND!

Below is a full list of games from the entire Big Horn Basin Tournament at all four locations across central Wyoming and upper Wyoming:

GIRLS:

BOYS:

2023 Boys Big Horn Basin Tourney Schedule