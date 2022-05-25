Big Crowds Expected for Museum Grand Opening: WRTA providing free shuttles from Dubois

The National Museum of Military Vehicles at Dubois is anticipating a very large turnout for their Grand Opening this Saturday. As a result, the Wind River Transportation Authority has increased its schedule from Dubois to the museum site to 4 shuttles for the Grand Opening.

The museum is asking attendees to use the WRTA option to and from the town of Dubois to ease parking at the site. The Wind River Transit Authority

offers the free service. Guests are encouraged to use shuttle buses that will run every 10 to 20 minutes throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m. The shuttle buses will help ease expected overflow parking pressure at the Museum.

Pickup/drop-off points include the Dubois Town Park at 909 W. Ramshorn, the parking lot next to the Country “Jackalope” Store at 404 W Ramshorn and the parking lot near the Dubois Medical Clinic at 5547 US Highway 26 on the east side of Dubois.

Depending on where guests board the bus, the free ride to the Museum will take between 10 to 25 minutes.

More information is available at: nmmv.org/grand

The Free WRTA Bus Shuttle schedule is copied below: