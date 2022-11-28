Beware: Construction causing water service shut-down in Riverton

On November 25th a waterline break occurred in front of More Burgers & Shakes on the corner of Washington and 2nd Street. The break has now caused a service interruption that will be shutting off the water for businesses and homes around Washington Street in Riverton, Wyoming today, November 28th.

The City of Riverton issued the following announcement regarding the waterline break:

“On Friday, November 25th, a waterline broke in front of More Burger on Washington Street. C&D crews were able to shut down the area affected and control the amount of water leaking to the street. They notified businesses that would be affected of a water shut down today (Monday, November 28) to repair the break.”

They also attached a map (below) that shows the affected area and which locations will be without water this morning and later in the afternoon.