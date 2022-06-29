July 11, 1958 – June 26, 2022

Beverly Velarde died suddenly at Sage West Healthcare on June 26, 2022.

Beverly Ann Velarde (Heruth) was born on July 11, 1958 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to Bernard G. Heruth Jr. and Dorothy J. Heruth (Cliplef). She grew up in Minnesota and South Dakota as the middle child of a loving family. She graduated from Salem Public High School and went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree from Augustana College. Bev then moved to Lander where she met the love of her life, Jim Velarde. Together they raised four daughters, Jolene, Veronica, Rachel, and Michele. She loved being a mom and was always able to create and provide anything her girls needed. Bev worked at the Wyoming Life Resource Center as a Case Manager for over 30 years. She retired to take care of her grandkids and enjoyed every minute of it. Bev loved crafting, gardening, cheering for her Minnesota Vikings, and caring for her family. In recent years you could find her yard saling, fishing, or gambling at the casino with her husband Jim.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim. Children – Jolene Velarde (Chris Amos), Veronica Velarde, Rachel Velarde, and Michele Snyder (Justin). Grandchildren – Miranda Ashley, Cody Ashley, Savannah Snyder, Justus Snyder, and Mateo Snyder. Great Grandchild Cecilia Velarde. Siblings – Jeanne Olivier (Cal) and Daniel Heruth (Rika). Brothers-in-law Bill Velarde (Annette), James Laskowski, and Salvador Alatorre. Sister in law Betty Vonfeldt and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Dorothy Heruth. Sisters-in-law Linda Laskowski and Susan Alatorre.

Memorial services will be held July 1, 2022 at 10:00 am at Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, WY.

