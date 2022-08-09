Apr 4, 1938 – Aug 4, 2022

Betty Jo “BJ” Maloney, 84 of Riverton passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A Celebration of Life/Open House will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sweet Surprises Gourmet, 221 A East Main Street, Riverton, WY from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.



Betty Jo Goldsberry was born on April 4, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles and Betty Marie (Sotor) Goldsberry. She grew up in Salt Lake City with her brother, Ron.



On September 27, 1957, she married Richard Thomas Maloney and had two daughters. She was widowed at the age of 31 and raised her daughters as a single mother. Betty Jo remained cherished by the Maloney family.



Before BJ married, she moved to Casper to work as a beautician in her father’s salon. After her marriage she primarily lived in Lander, Gas Hills, and Riverton. She worked as a student aide at Lincoln Elementary School, a receptionist for Coleman Accounting and later receptionist/bookkeeper for Reddon, Koehn, and Associates. She retired in 2006.



BJ was kind, sassy, and loved well by her family and friends. Her house was warm and welcoming to anyone whether they needed to talk, laugh, or cry. She was a friend and “Mom” to many. She was fiercely independent. She enjoyed puttering around the house, reading, and puzzles.



BJ was a member of the Cornerstone Community Church. She trusted the Lord and loved her church family.



She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Lee Edwards (Dan), and Tracey Lynn Maloney; grandson, Joshua Edwards; niece, Karla Baranowski; and nephew, Kurt Goldsberry.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Betty Marie Goldsberry; husband, Richard Maloney; and brother, Ronald Goldsberry.



