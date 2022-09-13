January 3, 1942 – September 6, 2022

Bertha “Colleen” (Fisher) Lye passed peacefully into the Kingdom of the Lord on September 6, 2022 in Brush, Colorado where she has lived for the last 18 years.

Colleen was born in Thermopolis, Wyoming on January 3, 1942 to Bertha Alita (Howard) Fisher and Ellis Radford Fisher JR. Colleen was sister to Clyde, Gail, Debbie and Joy Fisher. She graduated from Thermopolis High School in 1960 then married Howard Dean Lye and moved to Riverton, Wyoming. To this marriage was born her only child, Shawna Rae (Lye) Wood.

Colleen worked many different jobs throughout her life, but her most important job was being Grandma to her grandson Dale. Colleen was his biggest supporter whether it was for school, choir or his dramatic plays. She was always the first to hug and congratulate him on any of his life’s achievements, and always supported his every interest. She loved to listen to him explain his newest interest or adventure. Colleen was anxiously awaiting Dale’s upcoming play in which he will portray one of the main characters – her presence will be sorely missed.

Colleen loved the outdoors – whether it was hunting, camping, hiking, rock hunting – she enjoyed being independent and outgoing. Many of her favorite memories were of the family camping trips that were enjoyed by everyone who attended. This love of the outdoors was lovingly passed on to Shawna and her

family – lending to another round of new family fun adventures. Colleen battled Alzheimer’s and cancer with all of her strength and dignity, always knowing that

eventually she would be in the presence of our Lord when the time came. She was active in Church until her strength hindered her attendance, at which time she then turned to the televised services of All Saints Lutheran Church in Brush.

Colleen is survived by her daughter, Shawna and husband Randy Wood, grandson Dale Wood (all of Brush, Colorado), sister Debbie Moriarity and sister-in-law Gloria Fisher. She is also survived by many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Per her request, no services will be held.