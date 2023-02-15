Sep 22, 1970 – Feb 12, 2023

Belinda Sue Ford, 52, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Sunday, February 12, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Belinda Sue Casey was born on September 22, 1970 in New Albany, Indiana to Charles Casey and Christine (Evans) Broglin. She lived most of her life in Indiana and Columbus.

Belinda was a member of the Southern Baptist Faith. She enjoyed reading the bible with her husband.

On December 23, 2017 she married Fairlane Dale Ford in Tennessee. They made their home in Riverton, Wyoming.

She started working at 12 years old flipping burgers and cleaning hotels and continued her whole life.

Belinda loved animals, naming all of her many pets, and loved being with her husband and going to dinner

She is survived by her husband, Fairlane Ford of Riverton; mother, Christine Broglin of Riverton; sons, Justin Lucas and Jonathan Lucas of Indianna; sister, Angie Doyle; and grandchildren, Kingston Lucas, Addilyn Lucas, Chloe Lucas, Raegan Lucas, Lilly Lucas, and Hadley Lucas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Casey.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com