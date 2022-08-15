Barbara Ryan, 86, of Riverton passed away at Help for Health Hospice Home on Friday, August 12, 2022. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Barbara Ann Bateman was born on May 31, 1936 in Rawlins, WY to Robert L. and Mary Catherine (Bikel) Bateman. She graduated from Fort Collins High School with the class of 1955.

On November 23, 1947 in Rawlins, WY Barbara married Don Ryan, they were married for over 64 years. They had two daughters, Kelly and Mari Anne. Besides their girls they also adopted Heather, making their family complete.

Barbara lived in many different places including Worland, Lander, Vernal, UT, Malta MT, Chinook, MT, and finally to Riverton, WY in 1997.

She worked at numerous jobs over the years, a telephone operator, EMT, grocery clerk, several motels, JC Penney’s and a receptionist at a Chiropractor office.

Barbara was an artist using oils, loved music and singing gospel hymns, and her family said she was a great gook. Above all she loving being a mother and grandmother and taking care of her two cats, and dogs when she had them.

She is survived by her husband Dan Ryan; daughters, Kelly M Balcorta, Mari Ann Skoyen and husband, Loren; and Heather Dawson Nessler; and grandchildren, Tyler Stebar, Devin Stebar, Erik Inglet, Brooke Gillestie, and Allison Skoyen; and her first great granddaughter due soon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Bateman; brother, Jack Bateman; and sister, Lou Haynes.

