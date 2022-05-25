July 24, 1937 – May 23, 2022

Our loving wife and mother, Barbara Jean Van Riper, walked into the arms of Jesus on May 23, 2022. With her husband Don Van Riper, son’s Don (Edie) and Allen (Tara) by her side.

She was born on July 24, 1937 in Hugo Colorado to John and Maxine Lyons.

Mom met and married the love of her life, Don Van Riper, in Canon City, Colorado on October 28, 1953. They enjoyed 68 wonderful years of marriage.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother to a grateful family who loved her very much.

She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Lander, Wyoming where she taught Sunday school and served as the social committee chair for several years and touched many lives.

While raising six plus children she studied for and achieved her GED. After her children were raised, she began a twenty year career as an aide at the Wyoming State Training School.

Mom/Barb is survived by her husband of 68 years, Don Van Riper, her children Don (Edie) Van Riper, Jerry (Susan) Van Riper, Barbara (Randy) Downs, Allen (Tara) Van Riper and Bob (Kathy) Van Riper, 19 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Lyons, sister Rita Craig, son Ron Van Riper, daughter-in-law Becky Van Riper and a grandson Shawn Van Riper.

A combined service will be held at 1pm on May 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Lander for Barbara, Ron and Shawn Van Riper.

Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.