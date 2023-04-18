Barbara J. (Barb) Hart

June 27, 1933 – April 14, 2023

Barbara J. Hart (Barb), 89, was born on June 27th, 1933, to Frederick Ellsworth Estey & Mildred Alice (Nation) Estey, in Lander, WY. She was the eldest of 5 children: Barbara, Blanche, Elizabeth (Betty), Fred, Jr. & Lois. Barb passed away April 14th, 2023, in Gillette, Wyoming.

Barb graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1951. She married William “Joe” Hart on Christmas Day (December, 25th), 1951. They were Sealed in the LDS Temple on October 8th, 1958. Barb and Joe had 2 children, William Jr. “Tyke” and David. Family was very important to Barb and as the family grew, with 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, their home was the meeting place during the holidays. The grandchildren knew Barb as “Granny”, and she wore that title with honor and pride. As much as she loved all of her family, she had an unconditional bond and love for her grandchildren that can’t be described in words.

Barb was never one to sit still. During her life, she worked at the Telephone Company (Mountain Bell), was a stay-at-home mom, then worked at Kathryn’s Place, Fremont County, City of Lander, and Chocolate’s for Breakfast.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 sisters (Blanche & Betty), and her brother. She is survived by her sister Lois Elderidge, sons Tyke (Raylene) and David (Laura), grandchildren Ryan (Emily) Hart, Spencer (Nate) Beacham, and Ashley (Connor) Allred, great grandchildren Claire Hart, Henry Hart, Sawyer Beacham, Aurora Allred, Paisynn Allred and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Public Visitation will be 5:00pm – 7:00pm, Thursday, April 20. 2023 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520.

The Funeral Service will be 10:00am, Friday, April 21, 2023 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 639, Cascade Drive, Lander, WY 82520. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, WY.

