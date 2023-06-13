Baker inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

FREMONT COUNTY – In Riverton and Lander the baseball community has always been intertwined with one another, whether it be the rivalry games between each other or the players whose families may live in the other city, but both cities came together Monday night to celebrate a baseball legend.

Arthur “Art” Baker was inducted into the Wyoming Legion Baseball Hall of Fame on the brisk Monday evening, receiving his plaque and praise before a doubleheader between the Riverton Raiders and the Lander Legends.

“I was shocked, I didn’t expect it,” Baker said about being selected. “It wasn’t ever something I thought would happen cause I loved working for it, I’ve enjoyed it all totally … I’m still really surprised this honor was bestowed upon me.”“

Baker was instrumental to both teams over the course of his life, starting the American Legion team in Lander way back in 1989 before helping coach up the Riverton Legion team in the 2000s. Not only that, he has had family go through the ranks as well. His son, Eric, is currently one of the coaches in the Lander Legends’ dugout and was an assistant coach in the Raiders’ dugout for the past two seasons.

Art’s grandson, Brayden Baker, has also played baseball for both teams and was the honorary catcher for Baker’s ceremonial first pitch after receiving his Hall of Fame plaque.

“It’s pretty cool,” Brayden said regarding catching the first pitch. “It’s kind of emotional too though … I didn’t get to see him coach or anything but it’s pretty cool to have a HOFer in the family.”

Between coaching and starting up American Legion Baseball teams across Lander and Riverton, Baker spent time at the collegiate level playing for Illinois Benedictine and was even drafted into the MLB before spending spurts of time with the Dodgers and Red Sox. Now he watches as his son and grandson continue his legacy in the baseball community.

Both family members are creating their own path towards the same hallways that Art now graces, but his son Eric might be the closest after coaching Legion for five years, as well as little league and travel ball, while umpiring in between.

“Maybe one day if it works out,” Eric said about possibly being in the Hall of Fame alongside his father. “I’d like to be right by his plaque. … I’ve got three or four more years with Brayden and then I don’t know.”

By: Shawn O’Brate