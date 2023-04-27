B&G Club Breakfast Raised over $133K; Judge Roberts Received Distinguished Service Award

(Photos by the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton)

Celebrating the power of hope and the game-changing impact of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton was the focus of the Club’s 3rd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast, honoring The Honorable Wes Roberts. Preliminary dollars raised at the event on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, total $133,334. All proceeds support impactful programming at the Club.

At the breakfast, recently-retired Ninth Circuit Court Judge Wes Roberts received a Distinguished Service Award in Recognition of Exceptional Leadership and Service to the State of Wyoming. The award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming was presented by Mike and Mary Axthelm. In his award presentation, Mike shared that Wes often requested prayer for wisdom over the tough decisions he faced. While many people who came through Wes’ courtroom deserved harsh punishments, Mike described the power of hope in a second chance. “Wes saw things in people that nobody else did.” In extending mercy instead of justice, Wes gave those who were awaiting sentences (and their families) hope.

In receiving his award, Wes–a Riverton resident for 40 years–said “Riverton’s kind of in my DNA.” Wes said his desire has always been to see people grow and prosper in their personal lives. He shared a story about an egg, a carrot and coffee: when put in hot water, an egg turns hard on the inside, a carrot turns to mush, but coffee colors the water around it. “That’s what the Boys & Girls Club does; that’s what I’ve sought to do,” said Roberts. “Out of a community of heroes,” he thanked the community for their support, as well as his wife Pam, his sons and daughters-in-law and grandchildren. For his remarks and his life of service and impact, he received a standing ovation from the crowd of nearly 400.

Keynote speaker Josh Norman—an NFL-All Pro, Boys & Girls Clubs of America trustee, and Dancing with the Stars finalist—shared personal anecdotes from his life that helped him develop grit in his interview with Riverton High School senior Jackson Hill. He described how his upbringing with five brothers in a trailer in South Carolina with “a ball, 20 acres and horses” made him who he is. “I was quick; I knew I would be some type of ballplayer.” He said that with his core values of God, family and sports and football, he knew nothing would be impossible. He encouraged those in attendance to educate and learn in order to have success.

Also at the breakfast, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Youth of the Year Isabell Norris shared her speech and high school senior Nathan Hutchison received a $2,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Foundation Education Award, presented by Mary Margaret Stockton. The Club scholarship is awarded each year to an outstanding youth who shares his laws of life and how they have influenced his life. His award will be credited to McCook Community College in Nebraska, where he has signed to play baseball.

Mayor Tim Hancock also proclaimed April 26, 2023, as Boys & Girls Club Appreciation and Awareness Day in Riverton. Boys & Girls Club of Riverton provides out-of-school programming for youth in a safe environment with caring Youth Development Professionals and volunteers. Club programs are centered on academic success, good character & citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. All funds raised support the Club’s annual operating budget of $242,800.

