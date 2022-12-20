Avoid Frozen Water Pipes by Using these Tips from the City

A few home safety tips from the City of Riverton with a full week of negative temps in the forecast.

These tips are regarding ways to prevent frozen pipes in the home. Even if home maintenance isn’t your strong suit, you can save yourself time and money with these simple tips.

1. Cover exposed pipes – When your water supply pipes are exposed, they’re more susceptible to freezing and bursting, especially if they’re located along exterior walls or in unheated spaces like a basement or attic. To prevent this, it’s a good idea to protect pipes with insulation.

2. Insulate unheated areas – When you have plumbing running through an unheated basement, attic, garage or crawl space, the pipes don’t get as much warmth as they would in a heated bedroom or living room. By insulating the unheated areas in your home, your pipes will stay warmer and be less likely to burst. Plus, well-insulated homes contain heat more effectively, which can save you money on winter heating bills.

3. Keep a tap running on extreme cold days – You might be surprised to find out that something as simple as running a tap can help prevent frozen pipes. But in reality, it’s one of the most effective things you can do. You don’t need to leave your tap running at full blast, but make sure you’ve at least got a slow drip. For the best results, choose the faucet that’s furthest away from your water source. Doing this will force the water to run through a large portion of your plumbing system, keeping it active and less likely to freeze. Similarly, if you have any taps that are served by exposed pipes, it’s a good idea to keep them trickling as well.

4. Open cabinet doors – Another small (but useful) strategy to prevent burst pipes is to open the cabinet doors under your kitchen and bathroom sinks. By doing so, the heated air from your home will start to circulate beneath your cabinets and warm up your pipes.

5. Seal leaks and drafts – Our final tip to prevent burst pipes this winter is to patch up drafty areas in your home. When you have gaps or leaks between the inside and outside of your home, it’s possible for cold air to come in, lower the temperature around your plumbing and cause your pipes to burst.