Automotive and Retail Services Concessioner Selected for Yellowstone

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park announced today the selection of Yellowstone Park Service Stations, Inc. (YPSS) as the concessioner for the new contract (CC-YELL004-23) to provide automotive and retail services in the park. This contract will be effective for 10 years from Nov. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2033.





YPSS is the incumbent operator and has provided automotive and retail services in the park since the 1980s. The public is not expected to experience any changes or interruptions in service.

Solicitation of concession business opportunities within national park sites and the selection of best proposals are routine processes for in the National Park Service, dictated by the 1998 Concessions Management Improvement Act (1998 Act). By law, all contracts are issued through a fully open and competitive process, awarding contracts to those with the best proposal.