Due to high demand in Automotive repair industry, Auto Medic in Lander is looking for an experienced Automotive Technician. So if you take pride in customer satisfaction, and a job well done, Auto Medic could be for you!

Auto Medic has plenty of work for the right person. They take pride in being highly trained, experience, and backed by integrity.

Learn more about Auto Medic Here!

Bring your resume to 61 Washakie Street in Lander today.