Assessor: Notice of Values in Mail Today

The Fremont County Assessor’s Office will be mailing the 2022 Notice of Values on Thursday, April 14th, according to Fremont County Assessor Tara Berg. In a news release, Berg said the Notice of Value gives the taxpayer the market value of their property as well as their estimated taxes for 2022. The actual taxes are set in August by the Fremont County Commissioners. The mill levies they set are based on the budget requests from the taxing entities that use tax dollars to operate. Those entities will be having budget hearings soon so if taxpayers have questions about what the money is being spent on they need to attend those meetings and ask questions.

Taxpayers need to read their notice carefully. It is imperative to call the Assessor’s office with any questions or concerns within 30 days from the “date” on the notice.

Property taxation in Wyoming is based on market value. The assessed values determined by the assessor are a result of the market sales and changes in market conditions that have already occurred. The County Assessor does not “set” the market value; rather calculates a value based on market conditions. The sales used to establish the 2022 values reflected on the Notice of Value have reached unprecedented numbers, both in quantity and amount.



To calculate the market value of the property, appraisers from the assessor’s office gather physical characteristics of each building such as year built, construction type, size, etc. of individual properties. Those characteristics are entered into the Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal System and a replacement cost new less depreciated value is then calculated. This cost value is then compared to sale prices. Once that comparison is done, all properties in an area are adjusted to market value. The current year valuation is based on sales information from the previous year. Changes in property values vary depending on the location of the property and the sales in that particular area.

Agricultural land value will see an increase this year. The Wyoming Department of Revenue uses the price of hay and the capitalization rate established by Farm Credit Services to calculate the productive value of the land.

Some areas will see changes based on the reappraisal done by our office. Wyoming Department of Revenue Rules requires properties to be physically inspected by our office once every six years. If there have been any physical characteristic changes to a property since our last inspection our records will be updated to include those. The following are the areas of reappraisal that were done for the 2022 Tax Year:

Dubois: All parcels, commercial and residential, in town of Dubois

Riverton In Town: Riverview Heights, Logan Park, Valley High, South of Monroe and East of Federal

Lander in Town: Commercial properties in the city limits

Rural Lander: Lander Mountain Subdivision

The Fremont County Assessor’s office also wants to remind veterans, or widow(ers) of veterans, that it is time to renew their exemption for the 2022 tax year. The renewal period is from Jan. 1 st to the 4 th Monday in May. An honorably discharged veteran who served during a specified period of active conflict receiving an expeditionary or campaign medal and has been a Wyoming resident for the last three (3) years may qualify. Disabled veterans who meet the residency requirement may also qualify. Any veteran who is not registered for the program can submit their discharge papers (i.e. DD214 form) for

review to determine if they meet the eligibility requirements. Any eligible veteran who is already registered in the office can call 332-1188, go online to www.fremontcountywy.gov, or use the form printed on the back of their Notice to renew their exemption.