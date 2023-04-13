Assessor: 2022 Property Tax Values In the Mail, Including Estimated Taxes to be Owed

The Fremont County Assessor mailed the 2023 Notice of Values to Fremont County property owners Thursday. Assessor Tara Berg said the notices give a taxpayer the market value of their property as well as their estimated taxes for 2023. In general, Agricultural land value will see an increase this year, based on the price of hay and the capitalization rate established by Farm Credit Services to determine the productive value of the land.

Other areas of the county will also see changes based on the reappraisal’s done by Berg’s office, which is required once every six years. Areas that were reappraised this past year included the Highland Park, Virginia Dale and all commercial properties located in the City of Riverton, in Lander all properties north of Main Street were reappraised, and in Eastern Fremont County, properties in Jeffrey city, Lysite and outlying rural areas were inspected.

In general, Berg said property taxes are based on the market value of a property, which she said have also increased countywide. She stressed that her office does not set the market value, but rather the value is calculated based on market conditions. She said the Wyoming Department of Revenue provides cost data to each county. “There was a significant increase in these cost tables this year,” she said. “The cost value is then compared to sale prices and once that comparison is done, all property in an area are adjusted to marker value.” The current year valuation is based on sales information from the previous year.

In a news release, Berg said the actual taxes are set in August by the Board of County Commissioners, based on budget requests from county agencies, boards and commissions. Public hearings on those requests will begin later this month. “Taxpayers with questions about how their tax dollars are spent are encouraged to attend these meetings and present any questions,” Berg said.