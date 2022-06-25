Assault Conviction lands Fort Washakie Man in Prison

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that XAVIER BRANDON GUINA, 25, of Fort Washakie was sentenced on June 16, 2022, for assault by strangulation and suffocation. He appeared before United States District Court Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl and was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

On October 18, 2021, Guina strangled and suffocated a victim meeting the statutory definition of intimate and dating partner. The assault occurred on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

“This was a just sentence,” said Murray. “It’s cases like these that make me feel good about the work we do. Victims of violence who speak up deserve to be

recognized for their courage and should be commended for stopping the abuse.”

“Victims of domestic violence deserve justice,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The FBI works closely with our tribal partners to investigate these violent crimes in order to hold these perpetrators accountable for such horrific acts.”

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson is prosecuting the case.