Aspen Early Learning Center’s Kinder Kids All moving on to First Grade

By Jeff Rebitski, Staff Writer

The Aspen Early Learning Center Kindergarten Graduation was held at Riverton high school Gymnasium on Wednesday evening. All of the156 students were gowned and capped in their mortar boards and ready to matriculate with family members and friends there to witness this monumental event.

Mrs. Sheryl Esposito, Principal at Aspen, bragged about her students as any principal would. She stated, “The kids are resilient, coming out of the COVID period to bounce back into learning and thriving.” This year will be the first year where 100% of the Kindergarten students will advance to 1st grade.

Jodi Ray, FCSD #25 Board member, was on hand to address the parents and students and she shared her pride in knowing that these children are ready for the next step in their hopefully long academic careers.

Parents and teachers alike were excited to see the vision of the future and dreamed of 12 years from now when they could be standing in the exact same place watching these same children walking across this exact stage, receiving their high school diploma while anticipating their transition to a prestigious university. Each teacher hopes for the very best for each of the hundreds, sometimes thousands of students they will serve and support over the course of their careers. None are more memorable than their first batch of “Kindies.” These little geniuses will hold a spot in the hearts of each teacher for years to come.

The Gym was electrified and held an almost sports event type atmosphere until “Pomp and Circumstances” was played, signaling the entrance of all the students. One by one, each child, walking in lines straight and true, found their seats with a little help from the teachers. Awaiting their release into a new adventure, They sat quietly and when nobody was looking, waved to moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas in the bleachers.

WyoTodayMedia wishes nothing but the best for this class of 2034 as they set off to find their destiny among the thousands of choices yet to be made. Congratulations to the students and parents, your jobs are just