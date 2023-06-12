Arts Council Awarded Nine Local Organizations Support and Art Learning Grants

The Wyoming Arts Council awarded grants to nine local organizations in its 2023 Support and Learning programs. Through grants, partnerships, programs and unique opportunities, the Wyoming Arts Council provides funding and support statewide for projects big and small. The WAC plays an important role in the economic and social development of every community by investing in the arts. It awards almost 150 grants and fellowships each year, funding programs and projects from every county. Local grants awarded this year include:

Operating / Project Support Grant /Arts Learning Grant Amount/ Total AmountAwarded

Arapaho Ranch Field Station $ 6,074 $ 3,277 $ 9,351

Central Wyoming College $ 4,728 $ – $ 4,728

Fremont County Library System $ 818 $ – $ 818

Fremont County Pioneer Association $ 3,998 $ – $ 3,998

Lander Art Center $ 5,689 $ 5,689

Maker Space 307 $ 5,043 $ 3,111 $ 8,154

Washakie Museum $ 6,381 $ 3,651 $ 10,032

Wind River Valley Arts Guild $ 1,085 $ 516 $ 1,601

Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company $ 6,227 $ – $ 6,227