Arthur Withington, 91, of Lander died in his home on February 19, 2023. A Viewing has been arranged from 4:00pm to 5:30pm, Monday, February 20, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 262 N 3rd St #2811, Lander, WY 82520. The Funeral Service will then start at 5:30pm. Following the Funeral there will be an additional hour of visitation. There will also be another evening of Visitation due to the shortness of Service from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, Thursday, February 23, 2023 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive. Full obituary at a later date. A Memorial Service and Inurnment will be held at a later date in Central New York. Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.