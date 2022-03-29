Arrest made on Sexual Abuse warrants; Vandalism at 1838 Site; Two grass fires

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 3/29/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 36 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 12 times and the county fire departments were sent out four times.

Eight persons were booked into the detention center in Lander for charges including seven felony charges and 11 misdemeanor charges. The detention center currently has 176 inmates that it is responsible for, with 171 in house and five inmates being housed outside of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A Riverton male, 43, Arrested on Sexual Abuse of a Minor in 1st Degree and Sexual Abuse of a Minor in 2nd Degree warrants from Fremont County at 10:54 a.m. at a Riverton location that was redacted.

Wesley D. Barry, 25, Riverton, arrested on a Bond Revocation Warrant from Fremont County

Jasmine M. Bell, 23, Riverton, arrested on a Failed to Appear warrant from Fremont County at 8:25 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Patrol Calls:

Deputies were advised of multiple vehicle speeding on the West Pavillion Road at 8:41 a.m.

A resident near Dubois reported a theft of property from a shed and property. A report was taken at 12:28 p.m.

The 1838 Rendezvous Association reported a vandalism of a lean-to structure at their site next to the Wind River off of East Monroe at 3:43 p.m.

For at least the four time in the past four days, cattle were reported out on the Eight Mile Road around the 500 block. The latest report was called in at 11:35 p.m.

Deputies assisted firefighters with an electrical pole on fire in the 90 block of Brooks Road near Riverton.

Deputies responded to eight VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) inspections during the day.

Two additional fire calls were reported Monday, a grass fire at the intersection of Highway 789 and the Gas Hills Road at 4:52 p.m. and a grass fire in the 200 block of Goes In Lodge Road at 5:42 p.m.