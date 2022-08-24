Arapaho, Fort Washakie Men Sentenced Separately in Federal Court for Assault

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ELVIN WAYNE MCCLAIN, 30, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, was sentenced on August 18, 2022, for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced McClain to 36 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.

On December 12, 2021, McClain’s vehicle pulled up to Sage West Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming. The victim exited the passenger side of the vehicle and limped into the emergency room, while McClain’s vehicle fled the area. The victim was treated for multiple stab wounds to the left leg. The injuries were the result of McClain stabbing the victim multiple times with a kitchen knife while driving across the Wind River Indian Reservation.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

and..

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that EMILIO LEE WESAW, age 31, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, was sentenced on August 16, 2022, for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Wesaw to 27 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.

On October 29, 2021, on the Wind River Indian Reservation, Wesaw sent a text message to the victim asking for a ride. When the victim arrived at Wesaw’s residence to pick him up, Wesaw opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle, pulled the victim out of the vehicle and, without provocation, began striking the victim’s head with his fists and feet. After the assault, Wesaw fled the area. The victim was subsequently treated for a fractured skull.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.