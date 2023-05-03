April was Cooler than Normal with Lander and Riverton way above normal in precipitation

April was colder than normal, with a mix of wetter and drier climate sites. Heavy snow at the beginning of the month was the main story. Near the end of the month, strong winds came through. Luckily, April ended on a warmer, mild note. During April, Lander received 2.83 inches of precipitation, which was 137 percent of its normal amount.The Average Temperature in Lander was 39 degrees, 4.2 degrees cooler than normal. Riverton’s Central Wyoming Regional Airport received 1.70 inches of precipitation, which was 142 percent of normal with an average temperature of 38 degrees, 5.5 degrees cooler than normal. Downtown Riverton, however, recorded only three-quarters of an inch of precipitation, which was 136 percent of normal with an average temperature of 39.7 degrees, 4.5 degrees cooler than usual.