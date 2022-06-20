Drunk Driver Caught; Shoplifter Nabbed with the Goods; Antlers stolen; Dog Chased People

Lander Police Blotter from 6/17/22 to 0700 hours on 6/20/22

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Angela Wood, 43, Lander, arrested at 2:44 p.m. on Washakie Street for Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI)

Byron Killsree, 53, Lander, arrested at 9:45 p.m. at Main and Clinchard for Public Intoxication

Zena Aragon, 55, Fort Washakie, arrested at 5:43 p.m. on the 18th for Shoplifting and Criminal Trespass after taking $330 worth of merchandise from the Safeway Store, according to a LPD report.

Aundria Tindall, 39, Lander, arrested at 11:32 p.m. on the 19th at an address on Main Street on a Fremont County Warrant.

Patrol Calls:

The owner of a dog at an apartment complex on North 9th Street is in jail and his dog was allegedly not being cared for. Police investigated and now the dog is receiving care from someone else.

A fender bender was reported in the parking lot at Safeway at 1:02 p.m. on the 17th. No injuries reported.

Music was playing so loud “it was shaking the house” was a complaint phoned in at 12:19 a.m. from a resident near Seventh and Main Streets. The offending party was contacted and the music was turned down.

The owner of a dog that “was barking for several hours” on Market Street was contacted and warned at 11:46 p.m.

Lander Police Blotter from 6/16/22 to 0700 hours on 6/17/22

Shilo Twobulls, 32, Riverton, arrested at 10:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bishop Randall Drive for Disobeying a Lawful Order and Littering

Patrol Calls:

A caller on South Third Street filed a complaint that a set of elk antlers and a set of deer antlers were taken overnight. Unknown when the horns were taken and unknown suspects.

The owners of a dog were warned after their animal began chasing people who were walking by. The incident was reported at 1:33 p.m. at South 7th and Cascade Streets.

A high-profile vehicle struck the top of a drive-through sign at the McDonald’s Restaurant at 7:31 p.m. A report was taken.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:53 p.m. in a parking lot on Fremont Street when a vehicle was struck by another and the other vehicle left the scene. There there no injuries. A report was completed. The suspect vehicle was not identified.