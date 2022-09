Another seasonably warm day with some breezy winds. Generally dry conditions with few clouds through the afternoon. A cold front will pass through today, bringing temperatures down for the north. By Wednesday, everyone feels the cooler temperatures along with rain chances. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach near 70 at Dubois, the low 70s for Thermopolis and Worland, the upper 70s at Jeffrey City and Lander and the low 80s at Riverton and Shoshoni.