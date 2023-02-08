Another Storm Set to Push Through From the West Wednesday, Windy

Snow and wind will be the main story today as the next winter storm pushes into the region. Snow across the west this morning will spread east through the day. Gusty winds will blow snow around, creating local white-out conditions. Travel with caution today. Snow and wind will diminish Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts are predicted as a trace to one inch at Dubois, and zero inches to a trace for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins. Peak wind gusts today expected at 39 mph at Jeffrey City, 35 mph at Dubois, 31 mph at Lander, 28 mph at Thermopolis, 26 mph at Riverton, 22 mph at Worland and 16 mph at Shoshoni.