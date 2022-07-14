Another full weekend of Events locally: Climbers Fest; Ethete Powwow; 42nd Balloon Rally; Auto Show; Day in the Park

Get ready for another full weekend of events in the Wind River Country, beginning with the start of the International Climbers Festival in Lander, bringing in climbers from all over country and world. The three day festival features vendors, movies, demonstrations and, of course climbing in and around Lander. There’s a full listing of events in the Wednesday Lander Journal and The Ranger and at this link.

The Ethete Celebration Powwow begins Thursday, July 14 through the 17th at the Powwow Arbor at Ethete, just south of the store, gas station and senior citizens center at the Intersection of the Ethete Road and WYO 132 (Blue Sky Highway). Grand entry at 6 p.m. Drums and dancing and arena specials highlight this event.

Then Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it’s the 42nd annual Riverton Hot Air Balloon Rally with flights each morning from the Central Wyoming College Soccer Field at sunrise. In association with the Rally is the Rocky Mountain Rebels Friday night cruise, downtown car show, balloon candlesticks, vendors and more. Saturday the car show moves to the front lawn at CWC. Also Saturday is the Arts in Action “Day in the Park” at Riverton City Park. In the evening, catch the balloon glow at the CWC Soccer Field, music, food trucks, and then at dusk, the fireworks show from Sunset Park.

Also on Saturday is the Summer Stories Program with Wyoming State Parks Interpretive Rangers 10am at Sinks Canyon State Park outside of Lander, and then on Monday, it’s the hot notes and cool jazz performance at Lander city Park at 7 p.m. with Jeff Troxel the featured artist and a mix of march music by the CWC Community Band.

From birds and bees to stamens and pistils, BioBlitz in the Park is for families and outdoor recreationalists to get up close and personal with Wyoming’s diverse biodiversity. Help us collect plant, fungi, and animal information during the weekend of July 15-17. Information gathered at the BioBlitz will help scientists better understand how your state park or historic site acts as a vital habitat for a variety of species.

The BioBlitz is an opportunity for the public to team up with park personnel to search for and document as many plants and animals as they can while submitting their findings on the iNaturalist app.