Another chilly day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will spread snow showers into northern Wyoming this afternoon. Any accumulation should remain light. There will be a better chance of snow showers Monday afternoon and night. Today’s highs will be in the upper 20s for Worland, and the low to mid 30s for the remainder of the Wind River and Bighorn Basins. Tonight’s lows in the mid-teens for Worland and Dubois, in the lower teens for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis.