Gold Rush Days at South Pass City State Historic Site is a very popular summer attraction and it's this Saturday and Sunday. SPCHS photo

Another big Event-full Weekend on tap: Happy Days; Gold Rush Days

Coming off of the Independence Day weekend, the fun doesn’t stop. This weekend in Riverton and up in South Pass City there’s tons-o-fun left on the calendar:

Friday, July 8th  Happy Day with Happy Nights at City Park 6pm with El Loco Fangango, and cornhole tournament, food drinks.

Saturday, July 9th – Riverton Happy Days, Riverton City Park,   9am – 3pm  Bring your family, invite your friends…Happy Days are here again!   Tethered Balloon Rides,  Cornhole Tournament,  Hatchet-Throwing, Craft and Food Vendors,  Bouncy Houses,  Games and Activities.

Saturday, July 9th – Sunday July 10th  –  South Pass City Gold Rush Days.  Pan for gold, see historic exhibits and gold mining demonstrations, Pony Express reenactments, a vintage base ball tournament, live saloon music and the anvil blasting at the Price Street Bridge every hour on the hour. Tours of the Carissa Mine & Mill, 5-mile Interpretive Trail. Bake Sale and food. A fireworks display on Saturday.  

Sunday, July 10th – Riverton – Wyoming Vets Legacy Motorcycle Club, Wyoming Thunder XXXII – 9 a.m. Parade lineup at Sundowner, 10 a.m.  Parade to Path of Honor Native American Veterans’ Memorial, Fort Washakie for Observance and Memorial Service.

Monday, July 11  – Hot Notes/Cool Nites – 7 pm Riverton City Park: Lights Along the Shore