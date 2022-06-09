Animal Shelter Manager

This full-time position at the Riverton Animal Adoption Center requires prior experience with animals either at a shelter, rescue or vet clinic. The successful candidate will have supervisory experience; be proficient with computer programs and social media accounts; be able to work in a high-paced environment; be comfortable working with the public and be able to work with our partner organizations. Our current Shelter Manager will stay to train the successful candidate. This position will report directly to the Paws for Life Board of Directors. Salary commensurate with experience. Please send resume to P.O. Box 1403, Riverton, Wy 82501.