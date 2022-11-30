Nov 26, 1974 – Nov 22, 2022

Angeline “Angie” Vargas, 47, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. A visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. As were her wishes cremation will follow the viewing.

Angeline Rachel Goggles was born on November 26, 1974 in Lander, WY to James Goggles, Sr. and Kathleen RedHail Osborn. She attended schools in Arapahoe and graduated from Wyoming Indian High School with the class of 1992. She was on the Honor Roll and a member of the Honor Society all of her high school years, she also attended the Upward Bound Program. In the fall of 1994, she enrolled in the nursing program at Central Wyoming College. She graduated with her RN degree.

She practiced the Native American Traditional ways.

After receiving her RN degree, she worked at Lander Medical Hospital, Westward Heights, Wind River Rehabilitation, and Morning Star Care Center. She worked in Rawlins at the nursing home from 1996 to 2000, she then returned to Fremont County.

Angie enjoyed being with her friends and family, family dinners, and she loved cake. She also enjoyed coloring.

She is survived by her sons, Michael “Mikey” Vargas, Lorenzo Goggles, and adopted son, Estacio Trujillio; daughters, Kathleen “Katie” Vargas and Antonia Vargas; grandchildren, Alice Washakie, Joslynn Goggles-Washakie, Elena Iron Eyes, Cora Goggles, and Aiyana Frankson; brothers, George Goggled and Daniel “Binky” Brown of Tahlequah, OK; sisters, Rose Goggles, Mary Killsontop, Sunny Goggles-Duran, Angela “Angie” Warren, and Antonia “Tony” Antelope; niece, Stacia Brown-Buffalomeat; and friend, Stephanie Haukaas. The families of Goggles, Brown, Moss, Friday, Warren, and the families of Fleury and RedHail of South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Goggles, Sr. and Kathleen Iris Red Hail Osborne; step father, Glenn Osborne; grandparents, White “O” Goggles, Angela Monroe, Robert Fleury, and Rachel Redtail; brothers, James “Sonny” Goggles, Michael Dean Goggles, Jr., and Wilbur Antelope.

